Chris Eubank Jr given advice by former trainer Nate Vasquez

Chris Eubank Jr knocked down James DeGale twice in his career-best win

Chris Eubank Jr has been urged to commit to a long-term trainer by Nate Vasquez, who was in the corner for his standout victory over James DeGale.

Eubank Jr employed Vasquez as the first full-time trainer of his career prior to his most recent fight, and went on to floor DeGale twice in a points win, but they have not spoken since.

Vasquez found out through word-of-mouth that Eubank Jr is now training at Virgil Hunter's gym in California, which Andre Ward and Amir Khan have notably used.

(L to R) Ronnie Davies, Eubank Sr, Eubank Jr, Nate Vasquez

"I don't know if jumping trainers will help him," Vasquez told Sky Sports. "You can't learn if you're jumping trainers from time to time. If you go from trainer to trainer to trainer, it's not good.

"I got the best win of his career with him. I'm not mad at him if he goes to another trainer.

"I don't think Chris Jr will do a training camp in California without any of his people there. And I don't think Virgil Hunter will leave California.

"Chris wants to be a boxer but he needs a lot of work on his footwork, and his style isn't meant to be a boxer like Roy Jones Jr or Andre Ward. Some styles can't change and, if he changed, it wouldn't suit him.

"My main purpose was to work on his defence, his jab and to get him to throw combos. You don't want to change anybody too much. Chris is a pressure fighter and if you change him into a boxer it won't go well for him."

Previous defeats to Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves meant Eubank Jr admitted he was fighting to keep his career alive against DeGale. A bullish victory ultimately retired DeGale.

Eubank Jr was willing to listen and take advice on board, Vasquez explained, saying: "He listened to me. For the little amount of time that we worked together, he looked the best that he has ever looked.

"He was listening really well, in sparring too. He would come to the corner then go out and do what I said.

"The game-plan was to keep pressure on because DeGale can't fight going backwards. I wanted Chris Jr to keep circling - you can't let a lefty push you back and pot-shot you. I wanted Chris Jr to throw his right hand, not wing it. He did really well.

"I told Chris Jr at the weigh-in that DeGale's body was soft. I could see it."

Eubank Jr beat DeGale on points at The O2 in February

Vasquez had a good relationship with Ronnie Davies, the former trainer of Chris Eubank Sr who now oversees Eubank Jr too. But Eubank Sr's absence from the training camp meant Vasquez had "no relationship" with his fighter's famous father.

"A couple of weeks before the fight, Ronnie told me that Senior would not be in the corner," Vasquez said. "I thought it was better for him to be outside the ring. But on the night he squeezed into the corner. He was trying to tell Chris Jr stuff but Chris Jr said, 'Quiet, I'm listening to Nate'."

Vasquez has not closed the door on working with Eubank Jr in the future and believes in his ability to become a world champion, saying: "He can but he's got to listen."