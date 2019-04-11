Lomachenko vs Crolla: Preview for WBA and WBO lightweight title fight in Los Angeles live on Sky Sports

Anthony Crolla (right) and Vasyl Lomachenko

Anthony Crolla is aiming to produce a sensational upset when he challenges Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBA and WBO lightweight belts in Los Angeles.

The Ukrainian is one of the world's finest pound-for-pound fighters, having become the fastest ever three-weight champion, and his renowned skills will be on show against Crolla, with live coverage starting from 3am on Saturday morning on Sky Sports.

Crolla has already overcome daunting adversity throughout his career as he claimed a world title after recovering from serious head injuries that he suffered while confronting a burglar.

The Mancunian earned his status as the WBA's mandatory challenger with three victories since failing to regain his WBA belt in a rematch with Jorge Linares, another of the sport's multi-weight champions.

But Crolla is facing a supremely talented opponent in the form of Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, who clinically stopped Linares last year and has also halted pound-for-pound rival Guillermo Rigondeaux.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Crolla will test himself at the very highest level as he targets one of the most seismic shocks in boxing history.

What the fighters said

I just need to show my best style and 'Style Loma', that's it Vasyl Lomachenko

What the promoters said

Lomachenko is the kind of fighter that comes along once in a generation Bob Arum

Crolla is excited to test himself, as an athlete should be. He’s got curiosity to ask: ‘how good am I?’ Eddie Hearn

What the rival said

I believe I could go in and beat [Lomachenko]. I’m big, I’m strong. It would be the fight of my life but I believe I could do it Luke Campbell

Essential reading

The weigh-in

Vasyl Lomachenko: 134.4lb

Anthony Crolla: 134.8lbs

The time draws near...

Vasyl Lomachenko defends the WBA and WBO lightweight titles against Anthony Crolla on Saturday morning at 3am, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.