Lomachenko vs Crolla: Carl Froch's pound-for-pound top five boxers

Ahead of Vasyl Lomachenko's world title defence against Anthony Crolla, you can find out how highly the Ukrainian star is ranked in Carl Froch's pound-for-pound list.

The three-weight world champion defends his WBA and WBO lightweight belts against Crolla on Saturday morning from 3am, live on Sky Sports.

But have Lomachenko's achievements been rewarded with a lofty position in Froch's current rankings?

5. Oleksandr Usyk

We knew Usyk could box, but the way he ended that fight against Tony Bellew showed me another side to him. He's also displayed real character while getting the job done in his opponent's back yard.

It will be interesting to see how he does at heavyweight. He's fighting Carlos Takam next, who is big and strong, so we can gauge then what he is like at the higher weight, whether he can be bullied. With his skill set, if he can demolish Takam, and someone like Alexander Povetkin, then you can start talking about an Anthony Joshua fight.

4. Naoya Inoue

I could swap Inoue and Usyk around, but I just like the way the Japanese fighter demolishes his opponents. He's based his career in Japan so far, apart from his American debut, but he's got a big unification fight against Emmanuel Rodriguez in Scotland next.

Naoya Inoue has claimed world titles in three weight divisions

It takes real character to battle through a tournament against the world's best. Let's hopes he finds an opponent willing to engage with him in the final. His power is impressive.

3. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

I've moved Alvarez up a few spots from my last list. He got past Gennady Golovkin in their rematch, then he had a foray up at super-middleweight, and will next take on Danny Jacobs.

He seems to be getting better and better, and I respect the level of opposition he's faced. I would have loved to have greeted him at 168lbs, because I think I would have been too big, and too strong for him.

2. Terence Crawford

Crawford still hasn't come close to losing. I like his no-nonsense attitude in the ring and I think he's probably the one out of all the welterweights who would take the least persuading to fight the other champions.

Terence Crawford could face rivals such as Errol Spence Jr or Keith Thurman

I hope those unification fights will be made, so we can really see how good he is. He could be a potential number one in the future.

1. Vasyl Lomachenko

You could have argued that Lomachenko hadn't really been pushed in any of his wins, where he was forced to dig deep, but then he got rid of Jorge Linares, even though he got dropped and his shoulder was injured.

Vasyl Lomachenko returns to action against Anthony Crolla, live on Sky Sports

Lomachenko also defeated the potentially tricky Jose Pedraza, and was very good that night. His level of opposition has been higher than Crawford this past year, and he can certainly box a bit too!

Vasyl Lomachenko defends the WBA and WBO lightweight titles against Anthony Crolla on Saturday morning from 3am, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.