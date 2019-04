Lomachenko vs Crolla: Anthony Crolla knocked out by pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko

Vasiliy Lomachenko catches challenger Anthony Crolla with a right hand

Anthony Crolla's courageous bid to dethrone WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko was ended in four rounds by the Ukrainian pound-for-pound superstar.

Crolla had vowed to 'shock the world' but the mandatory challenger suffered crushing knockout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday morning.

