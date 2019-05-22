Toe 2 Toe podcast
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. On this week's podcast we had Andy Clarke, Spencer Fearon and Johnny Nelson.
On the agenda:
- Deontay Wilder's win
- How can AJ-Wilder happen
- What does AJ need to do to match Wilder's impressive performance
- Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury's back and forth over social media
- Josh Taylor's world title triumph
- Naoya Inoue - his performance and a debate on how many weight divisions can he be world champion in?
- Devin Haney's Matchroom debut this weekend
- Michelle's US round-up including: Tyson Fury, Pacquiao Thurman, Porter-Spence.