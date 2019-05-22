Toe 2 Toe podcast

Boxing News

Last Updated: 22/05/19 4:41pm

On the agenda:

  • Deontay Wilder's win
  • How can AJ-Wilder happen
  • What does AJ need to do to match Wilder's impressive performance
  • Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury's back and forth over social media
  • Josh Taylor's world title triumph
  • Naoya Inoue - his performance and a debate on how many weight divisions can he be world champion in?
  • Devin Haney's Matchroom debut this weekend
  • Michelle's US round-up including: Tyson Fury, Pacquiao Thurman, Porter-Spence.

