Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: 'Anthony Joshua lacked fear factor ahead of American debut'

1:10 Joshua fell to a seventh-round stoppage loss Joshua fell to a seventh-round stoppage loss

Anthony Joshua may have lost his focus and edge when his opponent was changed, the Sky Sports pundits agreed in New York.

Joshua was shocked by Andy Ruiz Jr in a monumental heavyweight upset at Madison Square Garden, falling to a seventh-round stoppage defeat.

Book repeats of Joshua vs Ruiz Jr now!

Tony Bellew, Johnny Nelson and Carl Froch all agreed that Joshua, who will now seek an immediate rematch, might not have been in the right mindset ahead of his American debut.

2:01 Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will get the chance to win back his belts later this year. Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will get the chance to win back his belts later this year.

"I don't think he [Joshua] underestimated Ruiz Jr," Bellew said, "I just think he has hasn't had the fear factor, he's seen no danger.

"If he was facing Deontay Wilder tonight, would he have fought like that? Absolutely not. He goes in there with a different set of tactics."

Nelson added: "That fear factor just is not there, no matter how hard you concentrate.

2:25 Joshua says he will exercise his rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jr and the Mexican is only a champion for now. Joshua says he will exercise his rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jr and the Mexican is only a champion for now.

"When your opponent changes at the last minute, it changes you and you drop your guard.

"I could not see this happening, it's just one of those things."

Froch questioned why Joshua did not thrive off an early knockdown, saying: "When he dropped Ruiz Jr with that left hook, maybe he should have got on him behind the jab and doubled up with the right hand, but he didn't, he sat back and got dropped himself.

"The only thing you can put this down to is the psychological approach, the mental demeanour of Joshua obviously wasn't there enough."

Watch repeats of Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on Sunday at 9am and 5.30pm on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.