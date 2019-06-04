Ted Cheeseman to defend British title against Kieron Conway

Ted Cheeseman won the Lonsdale belt by beating Asinia Byfield last year

Ted Cheeseman will make the first defence of his British Super-Welterweight title against Kieron Conway at London's York Hall on Friday June 21, live on Sky Sports.

Cheeseman fell short when stepping up to challenge European champion Sergio Garcia in February, but will return to defend the Lonsdale belt against Northampton's Conway in London on a card which also features Conor Benn, Craig Richards and Reece Bellotti.

"I sparred Conway once a couple of years ago," Cheeseman said. "He isn't bad, he's a good fighter and he's busy, but he's very inexperienced. I think he's only lost one out of thirteen but the maximum he's done is an eight rounder.

"Everyone knows that I can do 12 rounds at a very high pace. Even though I got beat and I never looked my best in my last fight, I still stuck it out for the full 12 rounds at a high pace - from the first bell to the last.

"I've learnt a lot of things from my first professional defeat and we've worked on a lot of things in the gym. Now I know what to do at that level. It's all about beating Kieron Conway and getting back on a winning run.

"The first fight is Conway and I'm not looking past him. This is the biggest fight of my career as I'm coming off of a loss. I need to win to get back to where I want to be."

2:49 After Cheeseman's loss to Sergio Garcia, Eddie Hearn said he can still defend his British title against Anthony Fowler in the future After Cheeseman's loss to Sergio Garcia, Eddie Hearn said he can still defend his British title against Anthony Fowler in the future

Conway said: "I'm massively looking forward to this and I cannot wait. The British title is the pinnacle of domestic boxing and every British fighter dreams of these opportunities.

"I'm a beast at super-welterweight and it's important for me to keep my momentum going. I really enjoy preparing for fights so it's great that I've got another one so quickly since my last fight.

"I sparred six rounds with Cheeseman about two years ago, but two weeks can make huge differences in boxing let alone two years, so I can't really take much from that.

Conor Benn returns to action at York Hall

"I'm really excited that it's live on Sky Sports too. It's a huge platform and hopefully a lot of people will be watching us go at it. Being a British champion has always been a big dream of mine as it would be great for me but also history for my town of Northampton."

Cheeseman vs Conway is part of a bumper card as Conor Benn defends his WBA continental title against Jussi Koivula, Craig Richards takes on undefeated Andre Sterling in a final eliminator for the British light-heavyweight belt and Charles Frankham looks to make it two wins from two fights.

Fast-rising Watford talent Shannon Courtenay steps up to take part in her first six round contest, Reece Bellotti returns to action for the first time since his British title loss to Ryan Walsh and Ohio prospect Otha Jones III partakes in his second professional contest.