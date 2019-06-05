Boxing News

Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr and all the action from New York discussed

The podcast is also available on YouTube, On Demand, and Sky Go

Last Updated: 05/06/19 6:26pm

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke host this week's podcast and are joined by Hull favourite Tommy Coyle.

On the agenda:

  • Joshua-Ruiz Jr fight reaction
  • What went wrong for Joshua?
  • Manny Robles tells his story
  • Tommy Coyle's Madison Square Garden despair
  • Will Callum Smith take on 'Canelo' next?
  • Was Katie Taylor fortunate to beat Delfine Persoon for undisputed glory?
  • Josh Kelly reflects on his setback
  • Michelle Joy Phelp's US round-up

