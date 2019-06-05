Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr and all the action from New York discussed
The podcast is also available on YouTube, On Demand, and Sky Go
Last Updated: 05/06/19 6:26pm
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke host this week's podcast and are joined by Hull favourite Tommy Coyle.
You can download the podcast here
On the agenda:
- Joshua-Ruiz Jr fight reaction
- What went wrong for Joshua?
- Manny Robles tells his story
- Tommy Coyle's Madison Square Garden despair
- Will Callum Smith take on 'Canelo' next?
- Was Katie Taylor fortunate to beat Delfine Persoon for undisputed glory?
- Josh Kelly reflects on his setback
- Michelle Joy Phelp's US round-up
Download the podcast here
Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...