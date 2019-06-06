Undefeated champions Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez meet in super-lightweight unification clash

Maurice Hooker celebrates winning the WBO title at the Manchester Arena

Maurice Hooker faces fellow undefeated super-lightweight champion Jose Ramirez in a unification showdown in Texas next month.

Hooker (26-0-3 17 KOs) will fight for the first time as world champion in his home state when he puts his WBO title on the line against WBC holder Ramirez at the College Park Center in Arlington.

'Mighty Mo' has made two defences of the 140lb title since he handed Manchester southpaw Terry Flanagan his first professional defeat to claim the vacant strap via a split decision in June last year.

"First of all I want to thank my promoters Matchroom Boxing and Roc Nation for getting me this opportunity," said Hooker.

"I want to show the world that I'm the best in the 140lb division. My dream is to become the undisputed champion in my weight class. This unification fight with Jose Ramirez is a major step towards that goal."

Central Valley hero Jose Ramirez will defend his title for the first time on the road

Californian Ramirez (24-0 16 KOs) returns to the ring in his third defence after retaining the green and gold belt with a hard-fought majority decision over Jose Zepeda in February.

"I am ready for my opportunity to unify the titles. This is a fight I wanted," said Ramirez.

"I'm treating this fight the same as when I won the title in New York City against Amir Imam. He was the taller fighter, the bigger fighter."

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn added: "These are the fights that boxing needs and the styles will gel into a real fight of the year contender."