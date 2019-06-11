Kid Galahad unconcerned about Josh Warrington's Leeds support ahead of world title clash

Kid Galahad is mandatory challenger to Josh Warrington

Kid Galahad has no worries about going into the lion's den to take on Josh Warrington and has vowed to rip the IBF world title away from his fellow Yorkshireman.

Galahad is the mandatory challenger to Warrington's IBF crown and can expect a hostile atmosphere when he faces the Leeds favourite at the First Direct Arena this Saturday.

Warrington is looking to make it a trio of British scalps, having impressively beaten Lee Selby and Carl Frampton previously, but Galahad is determined to upset the odds.

"This is destiny for me, I've trained 16 years of my life to get to this point, I will not be denied," the Sheffield featherweight told Sky Sports.

A year today we lost a legend but his legacy lives on!



Brendan Ingle MBE- The Founder of the ‘Champions Chamber’. Everyday you’re missed but 3 weeks today we go to work and show the world what 15years of preparation ‘The Ingle Way’ looks like!#BrendanIngle #TheIngleWay #Boxing pic.twitter.com/o7xu3ZwAjb — Barry Awad (@KidGalahad90) May 25, 2019

"He won't be able to do what he did to Frampton and Selby against me. I'm young, fresh, hungry, I've got no weight problems and I believe I beat him in every single department.

"He's never boxed anyone like me before, especially from a mental aspect. He has no respect for me at the minute but after the fight, he definitely will. I'm not going in there to nick the title, I'm going in there to rip it away from him.

"I went over to Boston to fight Toka Kahn Clary and got booed in his hometown, it is what it is. Inside that ring, you're just focused, you don't care about what going on outside, nothing will make me lose focus."

Warrington beat Galahad twice in the amateurs, but the challenger is adamant that those previous meetings will have no bearing on Saturday's outcome.

Josh Warrington makes his second world title defence

"I was 18-years old when we fought in the amateurs, it's completely different. With three rounds of two minutes, anyone can beat anybody.

"The professional format is very different, it's like chess over 12 rounds, we will see what happens when we get in there.

"I don't think he will underestimate me but, if he does, it's going to be a very bad beating."