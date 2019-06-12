Jason Quigley to fight Tureano Johnson in California

Quigley, from Donegal, has been regularly fighting in the US

Jason Quigley will take on Tureano Johnson on July 18 in Indio, California, as he builds towards a world title shot.

The highly-rated Irish middleweight will put his NABF title on the line, as well as his 16-fight unbeaten record, when he faces Johnson at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino.

'El Animal' won the strap by defeating Glen Tapia in March 2017 and defended it again with the defeat of Freddy Hernandez in October 2018.

Johnson will provide testing opposition, the Bahamian has only lost to top 160lb-contenders Curtis Stevens and Sergiy Derevyanchenko during his career.

"It's always exciting when there's a belt on the line," Quigley said.

"The belt is like a piece of furniture in the house and no one will take it away easily. These are stepping stones to where I want to get to and these are the belts that will help me get the one I really want.

"I was in LA recently and met with Golden Boy Promotions and we have a three-or-four-fight plan now to get to a world title.

"I'm on an amazing journey and to be possibly three fights away from a world title fight is so exciting.

Tureano Johnson beat Ireland's Eamonn O'Kane at Madison Square Garden in 2015

"Every professional boxer wants their hands on a belt. It's brilliant to have a belt, but I'm searching and driving for world title belts."

Quigley, who trains under Dominic Ingle in Sheffield, England, will fight for the seventh time as a professional at Fantasy Springs.

The Donegal native believes his fight against Johnson will help put him under big spotlights, saying: "I'm very excited where I'm going. I'm coming near the pinnacle of my career and this is the exciting part of it.

"I'm moving forward and progressing. I'm ready for action again. I'm excited now to get my title chase up and running."