Toe 2 Toe podcast: Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Dillian Whyte and Kid Galahad feature
Last Updated: 12/06/19 8:19pm
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke host this week's podcast and are joined by Enzo Maccarinelli.
On the agenda:
- Enzo Maccarinelli previews the WBSS cruiserweight semi-finals this weekend
- Lawrence Okolie's new set-up with Shane McGuigan
- David Allen and David Price discuss their upcoming heavyweight crunch clash
- Dillian Whyte's future plans
- Hear from Liam Smith on his brother Callum potentially facing 'Canelo'
- Amir Khan's July fight date
- Is Kid Galahad ready for world title glory?
- Michelle Joy Phelps with the latest from across the pond·
