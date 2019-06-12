Boxing News

News

Toe 2 Toe podcast: Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Dillian Whyte and Kid Galahad feature

The podcast is also available on YouTube, On Demand, and Sky Go

Last Updated: 12/06/19 8:19pm

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke host this week's podcast and are joined by Enzo Maccarinelli.

Also See:

You can download the podcast here

On the agenda:

  • Enzo Maccarinelli previews the WBSS cruiserweight semi-finals this weekend
  • Lawrence Okolie's new set-up with Shane McGuigan
  • David Allen and David Price discuss their upcoming heavyweight crunch clash
  • Dillian Whyte's future plans
  • Hear from Liam Smith on his brother Callum potentially facing 'Canelo'
  • Amir Khan's July fight date
  • Is Kid Galahad ready for world title glory?
  • Michelle Joy Phelps with the latest from across the pond·

Download the podcast here

Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...

Trending

©2019 Sky UK