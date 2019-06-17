Boxing News

Jarrell Miller's co-promoter has not held talks about Tyson Fury fight

"When the time is right, with the personality of both fighters, it will be one of the biggest fights and most exciting promotions in boxing."

Tyson Fury expects to fight again in September or October
Jarrell Miller's team are yet to be contacted about a potential heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury, says his co-promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The New Yorker attended Fury's second round stoppage win over Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas at the weekend and has been linked with a future fight against the former world champion.

But Miller's future remains unclear after he missed out on a world title fight with Anthony Joshua due to a failed drug test and Salita is yet to receive an official approach about Fury.

Dmitriy Salita has guided the career of Jarrell Miller
Salita told Sky Sports: "Jarrell is one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division. With him being at the Tyson Fury fight, I understand that speculation of that match is natural, but there have not been any discussions regarding a fight with Tyson Fury.

"When the time is right, with the personality of both fighters, it will be one of the biggest fights and most exciting promotions in boxing."

Fury insists a second fight with Deontay Wilder will happen in 2020
Fury had revealed two dates for his next fight, then plans to pursue a rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder after they battled to a draw in December.

"We have got September 21 or October 5 for my next fight and then, next year, we will hunt down Deontay Wilder and make him give me that green belt," Fury told ESPN and BT Sport Box Office.

