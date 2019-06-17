Jarrell Miller's co-promoter has not held talks about Tyson Fury fight

Tyson Fury expects to fight again in September or October

Jarrell Miller's team are yet to be contacted about a potential heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury, says his co-promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The New Yorker attended Fury's second round stoppage win over Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas at the weekend and has been linked with a future fight against the former world champion.

But Miller's future remains unclear after he missed out on a world title fight with Anthony Joshua due to a failed drug test and Salita is yet to receive an official approach about Fury.

Dmitriy Salita has guided the career of Jarrell Miller

Salita told Sky Sports: "Jarrell is one of the biggest names in the heavyweight division. With him being at the Tyson Fury fight, I understand that speculation of that match is natural, but there have not been any discussions regarding a fight with Tyson Fury.

"When the time is right, with the personality of both fighters, it will be one of the biggest fights and most exciting promotions in boxing."

0:33 Fury insists a second fight with Deontay Wilder will happen in 2020 Fury insists a second fight with Deontay Wilder will happen in 2020

Fury had revealed two dates for his next fight, then plans to pursue a rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder after they battled to a draw in December.

"We have got September 21 or October 5 for my next fight and then, next year, we will hunt down Deontay Wilder and make him give me that green belt," Fury told ESPN and BT Sport Box Office.