JD NXTGEN: Ted Cheeseman admits it is win or bust against Kieron Conway in London

Ted Cheeseman makes the first defence of his British title

Ted Cheeseman admits that a loss to Kieron Conway on Friday night may force him to hang up the gloves.

After falling short in a bid for European honours against Sergio Garcia last time out, 'The Big Cheese' returns to the domestic scene as he makes the first defence of his British super-welterweight title at the legendary York Hall, live on Sky Sports.

Cheeseman still has lofty ambitions, despite a first career defeat, and is determined to prove he is a level above Northampton challenger Conway.

"This is a very important fight for me, I'm not delusional, if I lose this then it's finished for me really in boxing," the British champion said at Wednesday's press conference.

"There's no point in fighting at a level below this. If I go below this then it's over, you have to build up again. This is a build-up fight.

"I made my own mistakes and wasn't successful in the last fight. Everyone forgets though, that my last opponent was No 2 in the world, I stayed in there for 12 rounds, and he couldn't hurt me.

"I'm in the best shape I've ever been in, I have tunnel vision on boxing. I'm going in there to rip Conway's head off, I'm not bad-mouthing him but that's my plan. Sooner or later he gets stopped, the confidence is back.

Both fighters have been beaten just once in their careers

"The fight with Scott Fitzgerald is signed, sealed and delivered if I win on Friday night!"

'Too Class' Conway, 23-years old like Cheeseman, is confident of upsetting the odds.

"It's a huge opportunity for me. The odds are massively against me, I'm not sure why. I want to make history for my town and myself," Conway said

Ted Cheeseman impressed on his last visit to York Hall when beating Paul Upton

"A 50-50 fight? I'm not so sure, I think I should be the favourite. I think it should be 60-40 in my favour.

"I'm not going to badmouth or slate him, I just believe in myself, I'm here to do the business."

