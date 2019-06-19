Toe 2 Toe podcast: Tyson Fury, Josh Warrington and Conor Benn feature
Last Updated: 19/06/19 4:28pm
Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Anna Woolhouse and Spencer Fearon host this week's podcast and are joined by boxing writer Melanie Lloyd.
On the agenda:
- Melanie talks about her start in the sport and her acclaimed boxing books.
- Looking back on Tyson Fury's win in Vegas
- The controversy surrounding the World Boxing Super Series
- Kid Galahad's world title miss against Josh Warrington
- And previewing this Friday's NXTGEN bill
Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...