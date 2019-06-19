Boxing News

News

Toe 2 Toe podcast: Tyson Fury, Josh Warrington and Conor Benn feature

The podcast is also available on YouTube, On Demand, and Sky Go

Last Updated: 19/06/19 4:28pm

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Anna Woolhouse and Spencer Fearon host this week's podcast and are joined by boxing writer Melanie Lloyd.

Also See:

You can download the podcast here

On the agenda:

  • Melanie talks about her start in the sport and her acclaimed boxing books.
  • Looking back on Tyson Fury's win in Vegas
  • The controversy surrounding the World Boxing Super Series
  • Kid Galahad's world title miss against Josh Warrington
  • And previewing this Friday's NXTGEN bill

Download the podcast here

Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...

Trending

©2019 Sky UK