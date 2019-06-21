JD NXTGEN: Shannon Courtenay extends unbeaten record in London

Shannon Courtenay made it three wins from three with a stoppage of Valerija Sepetovska at York Hall.

Following two points victories, the Watford bantamweight showed her power from the off, dropping her Latvian counterpart in the first before a second-round finish.

Courtenay lands a strong right

'The Baby Faced Assassin' improves to 3-0-KO1 and will now target tougher tests in the future.

Courtenay, 25-years old, came out aggressively and quickly landed a series of punishing hooks, the right landing flush before a huge left staggered Sepetovska, the away fighter soon tumbling to the canvas.

Reece Bellotti was too strong for his Nicaraguan foe

The onslaught continued for the second two minutes with more right hands savagely breaching the guard, the referee eventually forced to wave things off.

Earlier in the night, Charles Frankham extended his unbeaten record while Reece Bellotti returned to winning ways with a fourth-round finish of Josue Bendana.

There was a big shock at light-heavyweight as Anthony Fox continued his remarkable winning streak with an points win over Duane Sinclair.