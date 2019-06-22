Adam Booth open to Josh Kelly taking on Conor Benn

0:43 Adam Booth says he'd like to see an all British clash between his man Josh Kelly and Conor Benn. Adam Booth says he'd like to see an all British clash between his man Josh Kelly and Conor Benn.

Conor Benn and Josh Kelly seem on course for a "sensational British match-up" after Kelly's trainer Adam Booth gave a potential welterweight battle the green light.

Benn ramped up interest in a domestic showdown after a destructive stoppage of Jussi Koivula on Saturday night, three weeks after 'Pretty Boy' Kelly drew with Ray Robinson at Madison Square Garden, the first blemish of his pro career.

4:27 Conor Benn says he wanted to show a mix of the old and the new against Jussi Koivula. Conor Benn says he wanted to show a mix of the old and the new against Jussi Koivula.

Booth was ringside to watch Benn extend his unbeaten ledger and, when asked if he would like to see 'The Destroyer' up against Kelly, he alluringly replied: "What do you think?"

Both fighters have a world ranking with the WBA, Benn in charge of the governing body's Continental belt while Kelly has the WBA International strap.

"Domestic rivalries and match-ups elevate British boxing to another level over and over again," Booth continued.

Josh Kelly was frustratingly held to a draw by Ray Robinson in New York

"What we have here is an exciting young prospect who doesn't have the extensive amateur career, but is prepared to learn under the microscope, take the risk, and have these wild dust-ups with good fighters.

"In Josh Kelly you have someone with that amateur brain, someone with the skills and belief. We have the making of a sensational British match-up."