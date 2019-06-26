Boxing News

News

Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dean Whyte offers insight into life of younger brother Dillian Whyte

The podcast is also available on YouTube, On Demand, and Sky Go

Last Updated: 26/06/19 4:45pm
17:46
Dean Whyte, big brother to heavyweight star Dillian, is this week's guest
Dean Whyte, big brother to heavyweight star Dillian, is this week's guest

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Andy Clarke is joined by Dean Whyte, older brother of heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte.

Also See:

You can download the podcast here

On the agenda:

  • Dean talks about growing up with Dillian
  • How both brothers ended up in boxing
  • Dillian's rise up heavyweight rankings
  • Next opponent Oscar Rivas
  • Current rivals, including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
  • Team Whyte members such as Richard Riakporhe and Fabio Wardley

Download the podcast here

Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...

Trending

©2019 Sky UK