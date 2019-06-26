Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dean Whyte offers insight into life of younger brother Dillian Whyte
Last Updated: 26/06/19 4:45pm
Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Andy Clarke is joined by Dean Whyte, older brother of heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte.
On the agenda:
- Dean talks about growing up with Dillian
- How both brothers ended up in boxing
- Dillian's rise up heavyweight rankings
- Next opponent Oscar Rivas
- Current rivals, including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury
- Team Whyte members such as Richard Riakporhe and Fabio Wardley
Listen to our exclusive interviews and the big boxing news and views, right here...