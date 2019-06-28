Jack Massey pulls out of Lawrence Okolie Manchester clash

Lawrence Okolie will now defend his titles on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas

Lawrence Okolie will now defend his British and Commonwealth titles at The O2 on July 20 after injury forced Jack Massey to pull out of their scheduled fight next weekend.

Derbyshire's unbeaten cruiserweight Massey had been preparing to challenge Okolie at the Manchester Arena but Matchroom Boxing received news that an arm injury has ruled him out.

Consequently, a decision has been made to postpone the event.

Hackney's Okolie will now defend his titles on the undercard of Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas at The O2 in London on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Anthony Fowler will now fight Brian Rose later on this summer

Anthony Fowler will take on Blackpool's former world title challenger Brian Rose on a new show later this summer, with further details to be announced early next week.

Matchroom Boxing have announced that refunds for tickets purchased for the July 6 show are available from the original point of purchase.