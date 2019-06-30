Andrade vs Sulecki: Demetrius Andrade dominates Maciej Sulecki

0:52 Demetrius Andrade called out Canelo Alvarez after victory Demetrius Andrade called out Canelo Alvarez after victory

Demetrius Andrade completely dominated Maciej Sulecki to successfully defend his middleweight world title in Rhode Island.

A two-weight world champion, Andrade was a class above his tough Polish challenger, dropping Sulecki in the first before putting on a clinic to take three 120-107 verdicts on the judges' final scorecards.

The contest marked the WBO middleweight king's first ring appearance in his Providence hometown and he showcased his skills to a fervent audience, improving his unbeaten ledger to 28-0.

'Boo Boo' got down to business quickly, his elusive southpaw stance immediately puzzling Sulecki in a lively opener, and he scored a knockdown within the first 60 seconds as a wide left clattered the Pole's temple.

It served more as a wake-up call though, the European visitor, who with just a sole defeat to Danny Jacobs on his record, quickly able to regain any lost senses before looking to get on the inside to find some success, eager to figure out the fast-moving American.

Any brief moments of prosperity came in the third and fourth for the challenger, his cleaner work perhaps outscoring the more erratic artillery of the local hero.

Andrade decisively stepped on the gas from there though and, with resonant chants of 'Boo Boo' ringing around the arena, his unorthodox movement saw him completely bewilder his oncoming foe in the fifth, the WBO titleholder flamboyantly soaking up the scene, an Ali shuffle and Bolo punch illustrating his confidence.

The nifty combinations and wide clubbing left hooks continued to keep Sulecki at bay as the rounds succeeded, 'Striczu' unable to get any sort of foothold in proceedings, gamely hanging in to take the champion the distance.

Afterwards, Andrade wasted no time in calling out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for a September unification.