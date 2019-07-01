Ohara Davies wants to rejuvenate career in America after victory over Miguel Vazquez

Ohara Davies endured a rib injury during win over Miguel Vazquez

Ohara Davies wants to rejuvenate his career in America after victory over Miguel Vazquez and hopes to be embraced by US fans after ditching his controversial persona.

The 27-year-old super-lightweight claimed a decision win over Vazquez on Friday night, despite being severely hampered by a rib injury, which initially prompted Davies to believe he lost the fight.

After reflecting on his pained performance, Davies is grateful for his 19th victory, but admits he is still trying to rebuild his image following outspoken antics in the past.

Amazing show last night @MTKGlobal - fought 7 rounds on with a fractured rib, we give Thanks God in Victory and in defeat, today we thank God in Victory #Boxing pic.twitter.com/6n24TgcrPY — Ohara Davies (@OharaDavies) June 29, 2019

"As soon as the fight was done, I felt like I didn't win the fight, but I only thought that because I wasn't 100 per cent," Davies told Sky Sports.

"That's why I couldn't pull off certain shots and that's why I felt I didn't win the fight. I think it was a close fight that could have gone either way and I got the victory.

I had a mask on in the past, with the way that I was acting, it wasn't really me. Arrogant and stuff like that. Ohara Davies

"Now it's about looking at what's next and I just hope that I can be 100 per cent in my next fight, because I know that I can give the fans really exciting fights, and I can get back on top, back to where I once was.

"A lot of people, they just don't like me, obviously because of the things I've said in the past. I had a mask on in the past, with the way that I was acting, it wasn't really me. Arrogant and stuff like that.

"Now that I've shown them my actual true self, they are still looking at me like my old self. They want to judge me on the way I used to act - that's not the person that I am."

A US debut is the next desired move for Davies, who wants to rediscover the explosive form he showed in stoppage wins over Derry Mathews and Tom Farrell.

Davies wants to deliver more knockout victories

Floyd Mayweather remains an inspiration to the Hackney man, even though they traded heated words, and his ultimate ambition is to fight at one of America's famed venues.

"This new OD, I'm going to be even more exciting inside the ring, but I'm going to tone it down outside the ring," said Davies.

"America is where my heart is at right now. I do really want to fight out there in the States. I feel like I'll be loved a lot more out there in the States. The fans out there in America will take to me a lot more.

The Londoner is eager for a fresh chapter in America

"I want to fight in Las Vegas. I grew up watching guys like Floyd in the MGM Grand and Floyd was my biggest idol.

"Even though me and Floyd had that massive argument, in the boxing ring, Floyd is still my biggest idol, and I look up to him.

"I'd like to fight where he fought."