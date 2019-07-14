Whyte vs Rivas: All the timing, pricing and booking details for Sky Sports Box Office event

Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Oscar Rivas as the rival contenders collide on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Here are all the pricing and timing details for all booking options...

Event information

Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas (12 rounds heavyweight) at The O2, London, Saturday July 20. David Allen vs David Price (12 rounds heavyweight), Derek Chisora vs Artur Szpilka (10 rounds heavyweight), Richard Riakporhe vs Chris Billam-Smith (WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight title), Dan Azeez vs Charlie Duffield (Vacant Southern Area light-heavyweight title).

Dillian Whyte risks his world heavyweight title ambitions against Oscar Rivas

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday, July 20, on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492).

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers, up until midnight, Friday, July 19.

Thereafter £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) across all "self-service" bookings (remote control / online) and £24.95 / €29.95 (ROI) if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent), but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from 1am, Sunday, July 21.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 9am and 4pm on Sunday, July 21.

David Price's British battle with David Allen is on a packed bill at The O2

Booking information

Remote

From Friday, July 5, go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

From Saturday, July 13, no matter what channel you are on, press Box Office, select Sports and Events. Use the arrow buttons to highlight the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Derek Chisora clashes with Artur Szpilka in the capital

Online

1. To book, go to https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/whyte

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Sky Q

Select 'Sport' on your menu, and then select 'Box Office' within the sport menu at the bottom of 5/6 options. For UHD customers, the live event only will be available in UHD.

Streaming

Via PC / Desktop / Mac, NOW TV box, NOW TV Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet.

You can book and stream the fight whether you're a Sky customer or not - it's your choice to watch via our dedicated website, via the Sky Sports Box Office app on your mobile or tablet devices, or via your NOW TV box or Smart Stick.

First, visit skysports.com/boxofficelive/ to book and pay. Then on fight night itself, you can either sign in to watch on the same website; download the Sky Sports Box Office App and log in to watch there; or access the stream on your NOW TV box or your NOW TV Smart Stick.

Now TV Smart Stick is one of the multiple ways you can stream the event

Read our FAQs for all you need to know about Sky Sports Box Office Streaming, and how to book.

Phoneline

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight, Friday, July 19, to 1am, Sunday, July 21.

Cable customers

Virgin Media and TalkTalk customers, please contact your operator. Sky Box Office terms apply. Booking fee may also apply.

