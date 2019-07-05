Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder appear in heavyweight KO show

Dillian Whyte features on 'Heavyweight KOs - The Best Of' - watch it On Demand

Ahead of Dillian Whyte's next fight, we've compiled 'Heavyweight KOs - The Best Of', including 'The Body Snatcher', Anthony Joshua, Mike Tyson and more!

Whyte will be targeting another explosive victory against Oscar Rivas as the rival contenders collide at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte faces dangerous rival Oscar Rivas, live on Sky Sports Box Office

The Brixton man has previously produced destructive wins over the likes of Lucas Browne and Derek Chisora to remain in contention for a world title shot.

But Whyte is not the only heavyweight to possess knockout power in a single punch - and we have trawled the archives to bring you some dramatic stoppages.

1:05 Look back at Whyte's KO victory over Derek Chisora in December Look back at Whyte's KO victory over Derek Chisora in December

Deontay Wilder, Joshua and the fearsome Tyson all feature in 'Heavyweight KOs - The Best Of', which is now available On Demand.

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.