JD NXTGEN: Anthony Fowler battles Brian Rose in Liverpool on August 2, live on Sky Sports

Anthony Fowler returns against Brian Rose in his home city, live on Sky Sports

Anthony Fowler's battle with Brian Rose tops the latest JD NXTGEN show, with Lewis Ritson against Joe Hughes and heavyweight Martin Bakole also on Liverpool bill.

The Merseysider suffered his first professional defeat in March, a split decision loss to Scott Fitzgerald, and the former Team GB Olympian is taking another risk against veteran Rose at The Exhibition Centre on August 2, live on Sky Sports.

Rose is a former world title challenger, who also held the British title, and the 34-year-old believes Fowler will be forced to reconsider his future in the sport after another loss.

I sparred with him a few years ago and I get on with him but quite recently he's slagged me off on social media. It's left a bad taste in my mouth but I'll deal with that on the night. Brian Rose

"I think he's a good fighter but he's certainly not ready for me," said Rose. "I'm more experienced than him and I can do 12 rounds standing on my head. It's a mismatch.

"We've watched the Fowler versus Fitzgerald fight over and over. We watch it all of the time. We need to tweak a few things, but I'm prepared for a 10-round fight. Preparation is key.

1:28 Fowler has promised to make amends after defeat by Scott Fitzgerald Fowler has promised to make amends after defeat by Scott Fitzgerald

"If he doesn't win this fight where does he go? He's lost to someone that's young and a prospect, and now he's fighting me, who people think is over the hill. He'll have lost to a prospect and a veteran. The pressure is all on him and he has to pull out the stops.

"I sparred with him a few years ago and I get on with him but quite recently he's slagged me off on social media. It's left a bad taste in my mouth but I'll deal with that on the night."

On an exciting undercard, Ritson resumes his pursuit of major titles at super-lightweight with a clash against Joe Hughes.

Lewis Ritson has stepped up in weight in search of more belts

Hughes is hoping to put his career back on track after losing the European title in a points defeat to Robbie Davies Jnr.

Bakole is back in action following his impressive win over Mariusz Wach as the Scotland-based contender takes on Ytalo Perea, who proved his toughness in a draw with Joey Dawejko and a points loss to Adam Kownacki.