Amir Khan shines in Saudi Arabia showcase by stopping Billy Dib

Amir Khan showed off his trademark lightning fast hands in Saudi Arabia on Friday night by destroying Billy Dib.

Khan got the job done in the fourth round after an explosive performance against Dib to keep his hopes alive of one final world title fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Khan was rebounding from an unsuccessful attempt to win Terence Crawford's WBO welterweight title earlier this year but proved that he still has the quick hands that he has always been known for.

Khan first put Dib on the floor in the second round by landing a counter left hook.

He spent the third round battering his opponent, who had gone into a defensive shell, around the ring.

Then a double left hook found its mark for Khan in the fourth. He then unleashed a combination that his opponent had no answer to, and Dib sunk to the floor. The towel immediately came in.

Dib was a short-notice replacement for India's Neeraj Goyat, who withdrew due to injuries sustained in a car crash. Dib had been a featherweight world champion (four divisions below the limit for his fight with Khan).

Khan, a former unified super-lightweight champion, picked up the WBC international belt for his win in Saudi Arabia.

He will now look ahead to Pacquiao who, aged 40, will challenge for Keith Thurman's WBA welterweight title next weekend.

