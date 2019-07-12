Hughie Fury breaks down Samuel Peter, who was pulled out due to injury

Hughie Fury is aiming for another world title shot

Hughie Fury defeated Samuel Peter, who was pulled out due to an injury sustained by missing a punch when the referee was trying to separate them.

Peter had already been deducted a point for landing an illegal punch then threw a succession of low blows which went unpunished before the strange conclusion in the seventh round.

Former British heavyweight champion Fury had otherwise been in control of the fight in Saudi Arabia on Amir Khan's undercard.

Peter, 14 years older than his opponent, once held the WBC title and is a veteran of three fights against the Klitschko brothers (he lost to twice to Wladimir and once to Vitali) but became frustrated when he couldn't keep pace with Fury.

Fury was respectful of the power of Peter, who has amassed 30 stoppage victories in his lengthy career.

For three rounds Fury was faster and crisper and Peter, frustrated, clobbered him with an illegal left hook after the referee had broken them up. He was deducted a point.

Peter threw three low blows in the fifth and sixth rounds, escaping punishment, as he unravelled into desperation.

The referee again tried to separate them in the seventh round when Peter swung an overhand right, which missed, and injured his shoulder. Peter even appeared to blame the referee, who was bloodied in the chaos.

After several minutes of deliberation, the 38-year-old Nigerian was pulled out.

Fury moves on with his quest to again fight for a world title. He lost a WBO title fight via decision to Joseph Parker two years ago.

