Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois weigh-in ahead of British title fight
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 12/07/19 4:28pm
Nathan Gorman will have weight on his side when he faces Daniel Dubois for the vacant British heavyweight title.
Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) came in over a stone heavier than Dubois during their weigh-in ahead of Saturday's showdown at The O2 in London.
Thanks to @myoddballs #DuboisGorman #weighin #ready pic.twitter.com/R5UrWtLE3U— Nathan Gorman (@GormanBoxing) July 12, 2019
The Nantwich fighter tipped the scales at 18st 4lbs, while Londoner Dubois (11-0 10 KOs) came in at 17st 1lbs.
Eyes locked in on the target 🎯— Daniel Dubois (@DynamiteDubois) July 12, 2019
Forget about sparring stories - this is a fight. See you tomorrow 😴 #DDDGorman pic.twitter.com/a7Jlk0Znvg
Dubois, who is the favourite with the bookmakers, may be giving away weight but the 21-year-old is half-an-inch taller and has a five-inch reach advantage over his opponent.
Former Olympian Joe Joyce will continue his career in the pro ranks when he faces former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.
Joyce, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will be chasing his 10th straight win when he faces the American.
Jennings returns to the ring on the back of a stoppage defeat to Oscar Rivas, who faces Dillian Whyte on the Greenwich peninsula on July 20.
