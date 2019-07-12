Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois weigh-in ahead of British title fight

Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman meet for the vacant British strap

Nathan Gorman will have weight on his side when he faces Daniel Dubois for the vacant British heavyweight title.

Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) came in over a stone heavier than Dubois during their weigh-in ahead of Saturday's showdown at The O2 in London.

The Nantwich fighter tipped the scales at 18st 4lbs, while Londoner Dubois (11-0 10 KOs) came in at 17st 1lbs.

Eyes locked in on the target 🎯



Forget about sparring stories - this is a fight. See you tomorrow 😴 #DDDGorman pic.twitter.com/a7Jlk0Znvg — Daniel Dubois (@DynamiteDubois) July 12, 2019

Dubois, who is the favourite with the bookmakers, may be giving away weight but the 21-year-old is half-an-inch taller and has a five-inch reach advantage over his opponent.

Joe Joyce has secured all of his nine victories inside the distance

Former Olympian Joe Joyce will continue his career in the pro ranks when he faces former world title challenger Bryant Jennings.

Joyce, who won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, will be chasing his 10th straight win when he faces the American.

Oscar Rivas secured a 12th round TKO win over Jennings in January

Jennings returns to the ring on the back of a stoppage defeat to Oscar Rivas, who faces Dillian Whyte on the Greenwich peninsula on July 20.

