Whyte vs Rivas: Here's how to book and watch if you are not a Sky TV subscriber

Even if you are not a Sky TV subscriber, you can still book and watch Dillian Whyte's summer showdown with Oscar Rivas at The O2.

Whyte risks his world title ambitions against the dangerous Colombian contender on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and there are multiple ways of making sure you don't miss it.

The show begins at 6pm and even if you do not have a Sky TV subscription, there are various platforms for you to watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

David Price also battles David Allen on bumper bill at The O2

You can watch all the fights live via your PC/Desktop/Mac, NOW TV Box or Smart Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android phone or Android tablet and it is simple to sign up, pay, sit back and watch the Sky Sports Box Office event.

First of all, create an account and pay at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive.

Once paid, you can then select which online device you want to watch the fight on by using the same login details you created at sign up (i.e email address and password).

Note: you will only be able to view on one platform at any one time.

Got a NOW TV Box or Smart Stick?

You can watch it through your NOW TV Box or Smart Stick

To watch Sky Sports Box Office events on your TV you just need to order online at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive and then download the app on your NOW TV Box.

Watching it out and about?

Go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information on where you can watch it

Of course, there is one other way that you can watch if you are not a Sky TV customer, or if you are just out and about on Saturday night.

To find out a suitable pub that is showing the event, speak to your local Sky Sports venue or go to pubfinder.sky.com for more information.

