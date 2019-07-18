Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte insists he is excited by prospect of violent encounter with Oscar Rivas

0:37 Dillian Whyte went head to head with Oscar Rivas at final press conference Dillian Whyte went head to head with Oscar Rivas at final press conference

Dillian Whyte insists he is excited by the prospect of a violent encounter with Oscar Rivas in their WBC final eliminator at The O2.

The British heavyweight battles Rivas on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the WBC 'interim' belt also at stake and the winner will be guaranteed a shot at the full WBC title.

But Whyte is solely focused on the threat posed by Rivas, an undefeated Colombian with a string of destructive victories, and is relishing a brutal battle this weekend.

I've been fighting forever. Anyone that knows me will tell you, that's what I do, I fight. Dillian Whyte

"I don't overlook no one," he said. "I train hard for everyone and the violence of the sport excites me. I train for it. I love that. I'm ready for that. Why would I all of a sudden overlook someone now?

"The man is dangerous, look at him, he's got it all. Like his team says he's got a great team, he trains in Colombia, he trained here, he trained there. He came over, he adapted to the time zone and all this other stuff. Hundreds of amateur fights, and all this other stuff.

"But this doesn't mean nothing, this is going to be a fight, and it's one thing I know how to do - is fight. I've been fighting forever. Anyone that knows me will tell you, that's what I do, I fight. I don't know how to do a lot of other things well, but I know how to fight."

💥 @DillianWhyte & Oscar Rivas go head2head at today's presser 💥



Rivas prepared at altitude in his home country before finishing his training camp in Paris and the 32-year-old, nicknamed 'Kaboom' expects a physical clash with Whyte.

"I have worked very hard in the training camp and I'm looking forward to the fight," said Rivas. "We're going to see what happens in the fight on Saturday.

Whyte and Rivas contest the WBC interim belt

"We know that he's a very strong fighter, we have to stay concentrated because we are aware of the fact he's a very strong fighter and a good boxer."

