Whyte vs Rivas: Anthony Joshua against Dillian Whyte remains 'the dream' for Eddie Hearn

Could Whyte and AJ collect the world heavyweight title belts?

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte was "always the dream", according to promoter Eddie Hearn, who still hopes for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight between them.

Whyte will earn the right to challenge for the WBC title if he beats Oscar Rivas on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, while Joshua must regain his IBF, WBA and WBO belts in an expected rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua beat Whyte in a bad-tempered British title battle nearly four years ago and the rivals have both been open-minded to a rematch.

"For the undisputed would be nice," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"That was always the dream. Obviously AJ got beat and, listen, Whyte has got a tough fight on Saturday night. But if Joshua can win the rematch, Dillian can go on and beat the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, that could still happen."

Whyte and Rivas, at The O2 in London, will contest the WBC interim belt and the right to become mandatory challenger to the title currently held by Wilder.

Wilder still plans to rematch Luis Ortiz, who he defeated last year, and Fury, with whom he drew last December. But by May 2020, the WBC have imposed a deadline by which Whyte or Rivas must have challenged for the world title.

Joshua, meanwhile, is still deciding the location for his rematch with Ruiz Jr.

Whyte fights Rivas tonight

Hearn insists that, if Joshua and Whyte were to collect the belts between them, a fight to decide one champion would be simply to agree.

"It looks a long way away at the moment, but in an ideal scenario, you would want a situation where you can make an undisputed fight very easily, and I think in that situation you would be," he said.

