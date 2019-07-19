Whyte vs Rivas: Joseph Parker open to Derek Chisora fight on Anthony Joshua undercard

Joseph Parker still keen to fight Derek Chisora, says manager David Higgins

Joseph Parker is willing to fight Derek Chisora next on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, says the New Zealander's manager David Higgins.

Chisora battles Artur Szpilka on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas bill on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and victory for the Londoner could secure a showdown with Parker.

Higgins hopes to resume negotiations for a Parker-Chisora fight and believes the former WBO champion would be a fitting addition to the Joshua-Ruiz Jr bill, with a date and venue yet to be decided for the rematch.

"I think it would be a great match-up the fans want to see," Higgins told Sky Sports. "It's been brewing for maybe a year now.

Anthony Joshua is yet to confirm details of second fight with Andy Ruiz Jr

"Of course it could happen in the UK. It might even headline an O2 type show, but I guess the other option would be to look it as an undercard to a big show.

"If a show like Ruiz-Joshua rematch was put together, in a way there's unfinished business between all three of them.

"Parker, the first man to take Joshua the distance. Parker, the only man to beat Andy Ruiz. Ruiz, the only man to beat Joshua, and so there's a sort of triangular rivalry of unfinished business between Joshua, Parker and Ruiz.

"Provided Eddie Hearn and Matchroom can make that happen, that could be sensible too. There will be options there."

Parker included Chisora on a shortlist after stopping Alex Leapai in the 10th round last month and Higgins believes the fired-up Brit could provide a testing clash for the Kiwi.

Joseph would view Chisora with respect, and it's a very enticing heavyweight match-up on the world stage. David Higgins

"No disrespect to Chisora, a different Chisora turns up each time, and so it really depends. He can bang, he's a heavyweight.

"If the match was put together, Joseph would view Chisora with respect, and it's a very enticing heavyweight match-up on the world stage."