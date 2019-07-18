Whyte vs Rivas: Derek Chisora and Artur Szpilka predict fireworks ahead of London showdown

Derek Chisora and Artur Szpilka face off ahead of Saturday's showdown

Derek Chisora hopes Artur Szpilka backs up his pre-fight forecast and brings a war to The O2 this Saturday.

Chisora takes on the Polish southpaw, a former world title challenger, live on Sky Sports Box Office, looking to continue his heavyweight resurgence, with an exciting showdown against Joseph Parker mooted for later this year.

"I've known Szpilka for a while, I go to Poland a lot," Chisora said at Thursday's final press conference.

"Every fighter says they will come and fight but, really and truly, I hope he doesn't run and gives the fan what they want.

"I always like to go to war, I can't box, that's the one thing I can't do. Fighting yes, but boxing no."

David Haye says Chisora needs to perform to a 'world level' to beat Szpilka and get his fight against Joseph Parker at the end of the year

Szpilka admits his respect for the Finchley favourite but will put all niceties aside when they go face to face in the ring.

"I'm not coming here to talk, I'm here for war," Szpilka said.

"I have big respect for Chisora, he's a warrior with a big heart. I know him personally, he gives all his heart and wants to destroy opponents, but not this time.

"I like big emotions and am more motivated for this."

