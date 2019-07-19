Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte could display a new knockout punch against Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte plans to deliver another knockout against Oscar Rivas this Saturday

Dillian Whyte hinted that he could display a new knockout punch against Oscar Rivas, despite flooring his last three opponents with a massive left hook.

The British heavyweight has been honing his punch power with trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Saturday's fight with Rivas at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte unloaded huge left hands to drop Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora, but 'The Body Snatcher' has worked on other areas of his armoury to catch Rivas with a fight-ending shot.

"I've got a wider array and variety of other punches," Whyte told Sky Sports. "It's just that these guys when they fight me, they start acting different and doing different things, so I've got to take what's there.

"You're going to wait and see. There are a few bits here and there that I'll be looking for, but Mark tells me 'don't look for it, just go out there, bend your knees and do your thing, and it will come,' so let's see."

Whyte expects to be slightly heavier for the muscle-bound Rivas than the 17st 8lbs 8oz he weighed in at for an 11th-round knockout win over Chisora in December.

After weeks of training at Loughborough University, Whyte revealed how he tried to raise his own strength and conditioning standards, instead of replicating the training methods of his rivals.

Whyte has pushed his body to the limit in recent weeks

"I'll probably come in at 18 stone, I think," he said. "We just try and be better at everything we do, because we're still like a novice in so many areas.

"We try to get more together, more professional and be better. We don't try and watch what others are doing and change what we're doing for others.

"We just focus on us and make sure we're better, every time we go out."

