Dillian Whyte rules out easy fights while he waits for WBC title shot

Dillian Whyte has ruled out the possibility taking an easy fight as he waits for his chance of a crack at the WBC heavyweight title.

Whyte is expected to return to the ring before the end of the year after his thrilling victory over Oscar Rivas at The O2 on Saturday night.

Oscar Rivas floored Dillian Whyte in the ninth round of their Box Office clash

The Brixton fighter climbed off the canvas to hand Rivas his first professional defeat and secure mandatory status to Deontay Wilder's WBC crown along with interim belt.

"I don't like easy fights," Whyte told Sky Sports. "I don't like easy fights because easy fights are dangerous, because sometimes you can underestimate the people you are fighting and think 'ah it's a walk in the park' and I don't like doing that.

"I like hard fights. Fights where they get you edgy and you think let me do extra on my run or push a little harder. So I like these hard fights, let me do that extra round of sparring, let me leave no stone unturned."

Deontay Wilder has the WBC title since 2015

Wilder is expected to face Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury first, with Whyte to get his long-awaited shot at the green and gold belt next year.

He said: "It should happen by May next year or whatever but this is heavyweight boxing you never know what is going happen, how it's going to go down.

1:03 Highlights as Dillian Whyte overcame Oscar Rivas Highlights as Dillian Whyte overcame Oscar Rivas

"But I've done the work, I've won the fights, I've paid the sanctioning fees, I've won every single WBC belt that I'm eligible for, so we'll see what happens."