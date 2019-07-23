Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies from injuries sustained during fight

Maxim Dadashev has died from injuries sustained during his fight with Subriel Matias

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died aged 28 from injuries he sustained during a fight on Friday night.

Dadashev, who had been placed in a medically-induced coma following defeat to Puerto Rican Subriel Matias, had undergone surgery in Maryland for bleeding on the brain.

His trainer Buddy McGirt stopped the super lightweight fight in the 11th round, before Dadashev vomited on his way back to the locker room and left the arena on a stretcher.

The St Petersburg-born fighter was undefeated in 13 fights going into Friday's bout at the MGM National Harbor, south of Washington D.C.

"It's very sad. There are no words," Russian Boxing Federation president Umar Kremlev told Sport Express media outlet, adding the federation would probe the circumstances surrounding Dadashev's death.

The Russian Boxing Federation has said it would pay for Dadashev's funeral and compensate his family.