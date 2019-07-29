Vyacheslav Glazkov robbed of Olympic dream, world title and Anthony Joshua fight by cruel injuries – will he fight again?

Major injuries ruined the two biggest fights of Glazkov's career

Vyacheslav Glazkov is the heavyweight that luck deserted – he saw the "same weaknesses" in Anthony Joshua that Andy Ruiz Jr exploited, but injury robbed him of his hopes. And not for the first time, either.

Glazkov is best-known as the man defeated by Charles Martin in January 2016, kickstarting the second-shortest reign of any world heavyweight champion ever. Eighty-five days later Martin was knocked out and lost his IBF belt to Joshua.

But the original Glazkov vs Martin bout for the vacant belt that was stripped from Tyson Fury was no 'fight'.

Glazkov fell down twice with a crippling injury in the third round - no meaningful punches had yet been landed by either man. He couldn't continue and Martin went home with the belt.

The Ukrainian nicknamed 'The Czar', previously unbeaten in 22 fights, was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and has not boxed in the three-and-a-half years since.

Glazkov boxed two full rounds against Martin

Glazkov tore his ACL and was unable to continue

Friday, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Martin Bakole vs Ytalo Perea and Lewis Ritson vs Joe Hughes feature on JD NXTGEN

He watched Martin fall at the feet of Joshua shortly afterwards, beginning the Brit's world title reign. Glazkov, unable to walk, thought he had the answer to toppling Joshua.

"I think so," Glazkov's promoter Kathy Duva told Sky Sports. "Of course, we saw the same weaknesses there that Ruiz Jr did.

"Glazkov was never a monster puncher. But he was always a skilled boxer with excellent defence and stamina. I think that it is not unreasonable to speculate that Glazkov had a great shot to return to the US from Britain [if he fought Joshua] with his title intact.

"In fact, I think that it is fair to say that an even less experienced Joshua than the one we saw here in New York [against Ruiz Jr] would have had his hands full with the Ukrainian former amateur standout."

It is not unreasonable to speculate that Glazkov had a great shot to return to the US from Britain [if he fought Joshua] with his title intact. Glazkov's promoter Kathy Duva

Remarkably the injury that robbed Glazkov of a world title and a fight against Joshua was not the first bit of dreadful luck he had endured.

His amateur career included notable wins over Oscar Rivas and David Price and culminated at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He was representing Ukraine under the tutelage of Anatoly Lomachenko, Vasiliy's father. Vasiliy won gold at those Games.

But Glazkov was forced to settle for bronze due to another debilitating injury.

He withdrew from his semi-final fight against China's Zhang Zhilei citing an elbow issue. Even more galling was that Glazkov had beaten Zhilei a year earlier at the 2007 World Amateur Boxing Championships.

He patched himself up to go 22 fights unbeaten as a pro and earn a world title fight until injury struck again.

David Price & Glazkov both won bronze at the 2008 Olympics

"He hasn't fought since his injury against Charles Martin," Duva said. "Will he fight again?

"I have not been told by Glazkov that he has completely ruled out returning. But it has been quite a while since he last fought. I know that his recovery has been long and difficult, as his knee injuries were quite extensive."

Now aged 34, Glazkov's career will likely end as the defeated opponent to the second-shortest reigning champion ever.

"Martin actually won the heavyweight title without landing a significant punch," Duva said.

"Another record, no doubt..."

Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Martin Bakole vs Ytalo Perea and Lewis Ritson vs Joe Hughes feature on JD NXTGEN - Friday, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.