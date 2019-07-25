Dillian Whyte: WBC says no notification received about an alleged positive drugs test

Dillian Whyte beat Oscar Rivas at The O2 in London on Saturday night

The World Boxing Council says it has not received any notification about an alleged positive drugs test by British heavyweight Dillian Whyte.

Whyte beat Oscar Rivas at The O2 on Saturday night to hand the Colombian his first professional defeat and secure mandatory status to Deontay Wilder's WBC crown, along with the interim belt.

Whyte was "cleared to fight" Rivas, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, who was responding to reports that the 31-year-old had allegedly tested positive for a banned substance.

Hearn tweeted: "Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive [Voluntary Anti-Doping Association] and [UK Anti-Doping] testing for their bout.

"Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the [British Boxing Board of Control]."

Hearn said in an interview with iFL TV on Thursday night that Whyte will be giving his version of events in a statement on Friday.

The promoter also confirmed the British boxer had a hearing with an independent panel before the fight, with the panel clearing Whyte to box after all the available evidence had been looked at.

The WBC issued a statement on Thursday, that said: "At the time of the publication of this release, the WBC has not received any notification from anyone about a positive anti-doping test allegedly yielded by Dillian Whyte in connection with last Saturday's fight against Oscar Rivas for the WBC Interim Heavyweight Championship.

"The WBC has requested that the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), as the local, governing entity that oversaw that fight, formally provide any available information to the WBC.

"The fight's promoters contracted the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to perform pre-fight and after-the-fight anti-doping tests on both fighters.

"The WBC is not aware that any of the test's results VADA has received up to now have yielded any adverse findings.

"The WBC created the Clean Boxing Program which is administered by VADA, and which is a top priority of our organisation.

"The WBC will not make any comments about the situation at hand until it receives the proper, formal communication from the BBBofC."

Whyte (R) in action against Rivas during their heavyweight fight

The British Boxing Board of Control said: "United Kingdom Anti-Doping undertakes all anti-doping procedures on behalf of the British Boxing Board of Control and any subsequent findings, decisions, suspensions and sanctions are upheld by the British Boxing Board of Control in line with United Kingdom Anti-Doping.

"No further comment will be made at this time."