JD NXTGEN: Martin Bakole plans impact as he pursues a fight with 'a big, big name'

Bakole 'is ready to fight the big guys now'

Martin Bakole plans to “go the entire way” in the heavyweight division and wants to fight a “big name” like Derek Chisora, according to his trainer Billy Nelson.

Congo-born Scotland-based contender Bakole first takes on Ytalo Perea on Friday, live at 7pm on Sky Sports, on the JD NXTGEN show.

"We would like to fight Derek Chisora or David Price," Bakole's trainer Nelson told Sky Sports.

"We have sparred Chisora and I'm not surprised that Chisora hasn't fancied fighting Martin.

"Martin wants to fight the likes of Alexander Povetkin or Joseph Parker asap.

"He is ready to fight the big guys now. At the end of this year, we would like to fight a big, big name."

Friday, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Martin Bakole vs Ytalo Perea and Lewis Ritson vs Joe Hughes feature on JD NXTGEN

Bakole has speed of foot and speed of hand. He is a very powerful puncher and is extremely strong. He has a very good boxing brain. Bakole's trainer Billy Nelson

Bakole is coming off a career-best win against Mariusz Wach but previously lost his unbeaten record to Michael Hunter having received a "devastating phone call" in the days prior, according to Nelson.

"Martin was superb against Wach. I only remember him getting hit twice," Nelson said. "He boxed the way I know he can box, but there is better still to come.

"Anthony Joshua has seen it first-hand. You don't get asked to repeatedly be his main sparring partner for no reason."

Bakole (L) is one of Joshua's main sparring partners

Bakole has shone in sparring sessions and must translate that to the ring, his trainer claimed.

"People are awe-struck," Nelson said. "We sparred someone recently who had sparred Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, Chisora and Joe Joyce. But he said: 'Bakole is by far the best'.

"Martin has hurt people, stopped people, cut people, knocked out people.

"He has speed and movement. He has speed of foot and speed of hand. He is a very powerful puncher and is extremely strong. He has a very good boxing brain.

"Given the chance, he will go the entire way.

"If he performs like he performs in the gym, you'll have your breath taken away."

