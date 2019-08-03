Demetrius Andrade has made a fresh offer to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in unification clash

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has been forced to reconsider options for his next fight

Demetrius Andrade has reiterated his desire for a unification clash against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as talks continue about the Mexican's star's next fight.

'Canelo' has voiced his dismay at being stripped of the IBF middleweight belt after failing to agree terms for a mandatory defence against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

I'm very upset and ashamed with my fans, to be unfairly stripped of my belt by the IBF, but specially when i did not have the knowledge of the agreement that GBP match maker had signed. — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) August 2, 2019

Andrade's promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed fresh talks have begun over a potential fight between the WBO champion and Alvarez, the WBA 'super' title holder, but has questioned whether Golden Boy Promotions will accept this offer.

"Whether Canelo and Oscar want to fight Demetrius Andrade, we'll find out soon, but in terms of a credible opponent, he has to be No 1 right now," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"He's another world champion, it's another unification fight. Canelo has showed time and time again that he's willing to take on the best and champion after champion. His last fight was a unification fight against Danny Jacobs and this would be as well.

"Nothing concrete to tell you other than from the Demetrius side, he would be ready to go."

Oscar De La Hoya (left) guides Alvarez's career

Asked if Golden Boy have shown interest in Andrade, he added: "A few discussions.

"But when you look now at the options, you have to think Demetrius is probably the biggest fight out there, in terms of the fights that are available, or the fights that have been passed up on, so again, in that situation it's really down to Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy to decide who they want to fight.

"If they pick Demetrius Andrade, he would be ready to go."