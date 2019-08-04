Michael Conlan outclasses Diego Alberto Ruiz in Belfast to maintain unbeaten record

Michael Conlan outclassed Diego Alberto Ruiz in Belfast on Saturday

Irish featherweight Michael Conlan outclassed Diego Alberto Ruiz in front of his hometown crowd in Belfast on Saturday night to maintain his unbeaten record.

Roared on by 10,000 fans in west Belfast, Conlan dominated the fight from the opening round, and finally stopped the Argentine fighter with a series of body shots in the ninth round.

The 27-year-old former Olympian takes his professional record to 12 wins from 12 fights.

After the fight at Feile an Phobail, he said: "I'm ready for a world title soon.

"This time next year, I want to have a world title around my waist. I'll fight anyone - this is only the start.

"I believe this is the first performance that I've performed at a certain level, but I've got more levels to go."

Sean McComb beat Renald Garrido on points in Belfast

Earlier in the night, Belfast's Paddy Gallagher lost to Chris Jenkins when the fight was stopped because of a cut to the Welshman's eye, with Jenkins ahead 86-85 on all cards.

Rising super lightweight star Sean McComb beat Frenchman Renald Garrido in impressive style on points to take his unbeaten record to 8-0, and Padraig McCrory stopped Steve Collins Jr in the eighth round to be crowned Celtic Super Middleweight champion.