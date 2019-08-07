Josh Warrington to fight Sofiane Takoucht in world title defence

Josh Warrington will fight in Leeds again

Josh Warrington will defend his IBF featherweight title against Sofiane Takoucht on October 12.

Warrington will return to his home city of Leeds, where he has fought 10 of his past 12 fights, for the third defence of his belt.

The unbeaten Warrington (29-0) had a stellar 2018, winning his world title against Lee Selby then defending it against Carl Frampton in two thrilling bouts.

He will next face France's Takoucht, who has lost three of his 39 fights so far.

Warrington beat Selby by split decision

Frampton was outpointed by Warrington

Frampton, Northern Ireland's two-weight world champion who still harbours hopes of one more challenge, was due to box in Philadelphia against Emmanuel Dominguez this weekend but withdrew due to a freak injury - an ornament, he explained, fell onto his hand.

Frampton initially hoped a win would propel him into a fight for the WBO featherweight title, but that belt has been vacated by Oscar Valdez, who plans to move up in weight.

Shakur Stevenson and Joet Gonzalez have been ordered by the WBO to contest the newly vacant title.

Leo Santa Cruz, who has lost to and beaten Frampton, is the WBA featherweight champion and Gary Russell Jr holds the WBC version.

