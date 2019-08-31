Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker and World Boxing Super Series final live on Sky Sports Box Office

Derek Chisora's heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker and Josh Taylor's World Boxing Super Series final against Regis Prograis have been confirmed at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Scotland's Taylor puts his IBF belt on the line against fellow unbeaten champion Prograis, the WBA title holder, in the eagerly awaited climax of the super-lightweight competition.

'The Tartan Tornado' sealed a seventh-round stoppage win over Ryan Martin in the quarter-finals before completing a wide points victory over Ivan Baranchyk in the semi-finals to claim the IBF belt.

Josh Taylor defeated Ivan Baranchyk to become the IBF champion

"I'm massively excited," said Taylor. "I want to prove that I'm the best in the division by taking on the best fighters. Now it's finally over the line I can concentrate on getting to work in the gym and going full steam ahead again.

"I'm very confident that I can outbox him and outfight him as well. I can't see anything other than a Josh Taylor win on October 26. It will be a huge buzz to fight for the Muhammad Ali trophy in front of a huge crowd at The O2. I believe that I am the best fighter in the division and now it's time to prove it."

Prograis floored Terry Flanagan on the way to a dominant points win in the quarter-finals, then ruthlessly halted Kiryl Relikh in the semis.

"I'm very excited to get everything settled for this fight," said Prograis. "This is the fight I wanted the most and it's the fight to prove who is the best in the division. My goal has always been the same and that's to prove I'm the best 140lbs fighter in the world and to become undisputed.

Regis Prograis holds the WBA title after stopping Kiryl Relikh

"It has always been a dream for me to fight in London. The boxing fans in the UK are some of the best in the world and I can't wait to go and put on a show."

In the co-feature, Chisora will be targeting another explosive victory in his showdown with New Zealand's Parker, a former WBO champion, as two exciting contenders collide in the capital.

Chisora is back at the scene of last month's dramatic knockout triumph over Artur Szpilka.

Szpilka felt what Derek 'War' Chisora is all about. Derek Chisora

"I've now given him all the time he needed," said Chisora. "I'm a real fighter, I'm always ready to go to war.

"Szpilka felt what Derek 'War' Chisora is all about."

Parker returns to Britain after back-to-back stoppages of Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai.

"Chisora will come with experience and he will come with pressure," said Parker. "He's coming off two good wins, so he'll be full on confidence and out to make a statement. As always, I back myself against any fighter on this planet and I'm expecting an exciting war on October 26.

A win here takes me another step towards targeting the other top names in the division and becoming a two-time world champion. Joseph Parker

"I've always had a lot of love and support from my UK fans and I can't wait for my return. A win here takes me another step towards targeting the other top names in the division and becoming a two-time world champion."

On the same bumper bill, three-weight world champion Ricky Burns takes on former IBF lightweight title holder Lee Selby and Lawrence Okolie challenges undefeated European cruiserweight champion Yves Ngabu.

Ricky Burns returns to action on the same O2 bill

"What an absolute banger!" said Eddie Hearn. "This card is epic, and we've only announced four fights. Prograis versus Taylor is such a wonderful unification match up and Chisora against Parker is nothing but heavyweight fireworks.

"Three-weight world champion Ricky Burns tackles former world champion Lee Selby in a brilliant domestic lightweight battle and Lawrence Okolie faces a big step up against European champ Yves Ngabu. There's plenty more to be added on this massive night of boxing at The O2."

Lawrence Okolie also targets the European cruiserweight title

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "We're delighted to announce another huge night of boxing as Josh Taylor's World Boxing Super Series final against Regis Prograis is joined by Derek Chisora's heavyweight showdown with Joseph Parker at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Josh Taylor has become Scotland's latest boxing hero, showing his class to win the IBF belt in the semi-final, and victory over the excellent Regis Prograis will take his career to new heights.

"Derek Chisora reminded us of his destructive power with that crushing knockout of Artur Szpilka last month, and we'll welcome back Joseph Parker to these shores for another exciting shootout.

"With that crucial domestic clash between Ricky Burns and Lee Selby, and Lawrence Okolie taking a step-up to European level, it should be an enthralling evening of action at The O2."