Oleksandr Usyk will make his heavyweight debut against Tyrone Spong in Chicago on October 12

Oleksandr Usyk will make his heavyweight debut against Tyrone Spong at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The undisputed cruiserweight champion is moving up a division after his knockout win over Tony Bellew in November and will next face Spong, an unbeaten Florida-based contender.

Spong has 13 knockouts in 14 fight, including last weekend's stoppage win over Jeyson Minda, and Usyk has voiced his respect for the 33-year-old.

I must come through this test to challenge for the world heavyweight title. Oleksandr Usyk

"Spong is a fast and powerful heavyweight who has had much success in the ring," said Usyk. "I must come through this test to challenge for the world heavyweight title. I look forward to seeing everyone there."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Usyk's heavyweight debut is one of the most hotly anticipated boxing moments of 2019 and personally, I can't wait to see it.

"Oleksandr is a phenomenon who dominated the cruiserweight division becoming undisputed after just 15 fights. Now, as he prepares to challenge for the world heavyweight title, he must first overcome Tyrone Spong in Chicago."