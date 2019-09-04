Carl Froch issues brutally honest response after old rival Andre Ward raised his name on trip to Britain

Carl Froch has given a scathing assessment of former opponent Andre Ward

Carl Froch has issued a brutally honest response after old rival Andre Ward raised his name on a recent visit to Britain.

I saw one little clip that my brother sent me while I was sunbathing next to the pool. I think he just said we had been exchanging banter back and forth on Twitter? "Let's get together, let's have a chat," I don't know what he was saying?

I'm just honest about what I see and I think his style is borderline cheating. Listen, he beat me fair and square, let's get that straight, but it was one of the worst fights I've been involved in since Matthew Barney, who nobody will know. That's when somebody smothers you, puts their head on your chest, and basically holds you at any given moment they can, and ducks low.

Froch endured a frustrating points defeat to Ward at Atlantic City in 2011

You have to admire him for going through his career unbeaten, but he's not an entertainer, and in an entertaining sport, it's good to entertain. Andre Ward's style is effective, but it's boring. You'll never rewatch a Ward fight. He fought the most feared man in boxing, Sergey Kovalev twice. Let's be honest, he beat him with low blows in the end.

'The Cobra' wanted another clash with Ward at The City Ground

All I do is, I just tell the truth. If the truth hurts, you don't like it, then do something about it. He can't argue with me. We offered him the fight, let's make this quite clear, Eddie Hearn can confirm this, at the Nottingham Forest ground. I know that's my hometown, but he turned it down, saying I want Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately Ward, at the time, no one was interested in seeing me and you at Wembley Stadium. After the Groves fight, maybe we'll do Wembley, but we couldn't do it at that time.

Ward barely leaves his home country. He only came to England, because he knew I was in Spain. I could see him looking at my stories on Instagram, so he knew I was out of the country.

It's all history and I'm grateful to Ward, because he made me the animal I became to beat Lucian Bute. From there, I sold 80,000 tickets at Wembley Stadium, and he could not sell out a phone box.