Gennadiy Golovkin has exciting alternative options to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says Eddie Hearn

Gennadiy Golovkin is yet to receive a third fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Gennadiy Golovkin is not "wondering or waiting" on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as there are plenty of exciting options for 2020.

The Kazakh star has signed a co-promotional deal with Hearn ahead of his next fight against Sergey Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF title at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 5.

'Canelo' is currently holding talks over a November clash with Sergey Kovalev, the WBO light-heavyweight champion, but Alvarez is not the sole target for Golovkin as Hearn has outlined a number of potential big-name fights for next year.

Golovkin recently linked up with Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn

"You've got to make your own moves and I think that's what ourselves teaming up with Golovkin was doing," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Not wondering or waiting on Canelo.

"Canelo is going to do his own thing. Canelo wants to fight Kovalev and he's made that clear. I expect that fight to happen in November. Golovkin fights Derevyanchenko on October 5, and you just keep going.

Golovkin can regain the IBF belt when he returns in October

"You've got Demetrius Andrade. I would love Demetrius Andrade to fight Golovkin or Canelo. We've got Billy Joe Saunders at 168 [lbs]. Has the ability to come back down to 160 [lbs]. Danny Jacobs is fighting at 168, but probably could still make 160. If those guys want to move up, you've got Callum Smith as well.

"I think the key in 2020 is get all those fights made. I would love to see Golovkin and Canelo, but ultimately Canelo will decide who he fights, and right now, Golovkin is not on that list frustratingly for us and DAZN and for fight fans, but Kovalev is still a really good fight. It's a great test.

Billy Joe Saunders and Demetrius Andrade are also promoted by Hearn

"Let's see if they can both win in October and November."

Callum Smith has been linked with a bumper super-middleweight clash against WBO title holder Billy Joe Saunders and Hearn intends to discuss ambitious plans for the WBA 'super' champion.

"I'm due to meet him next Tuesday for a chat, and his team," said Hearn.

"We want to get him out in November, November 23rd in Liverpool. Run him out before 2020, just straight into the big fights.

He's made good money, he's won titles, but that's the kind of event that he wants to get his teeth into and I will guarantee an Anfield fight in May or June next year. Eddie Hearn on Callum Smith

"There's a date and conversations going on with Liverpool football club for Anfield in May. That would be massive. That's bucket list stuff for Callum Smith. He's made good money, he's won titles, but that's the kind of event that he wants to get his teeth into and I will guarantee an Anfield fight in May or June next year.

"But he needs to get out, defend his title. John Ryder is the mandatory for that belt, so that's a good British fight as well, if that can be made, and then move on into all the mega fights of 2020."