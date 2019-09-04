Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Intense face off in Saudi Arabia as Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr address rematch

Ruiz Jr & Joshua met for the first time since their fight

Andy Ruiz Jr warned Anthony Joshua that he wants more than "15 minutes of fame" when they met at a press conference in Saudi Arabia.

The rivals went face to face for the first time since Joshua was surprisingly beaten by Ruiz Jr in the country that will host their rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office on December 7.

"The hunger still remains," Ruiz Jr said ahead of defending the IBF, WBA and WBO titles that he took from Joshua.

"I don't want 15 minutes of fame. I want it to last. I want a generation. I want to be a champion for more years.

"Two big heavyweights punching each other in the face, it's going to be exciting.

Ruiz Jr and Joshua in a steely meeting

Joshua enters as a challenger for the first time in eight fights

"I know Anthony Joshua is coming hard, he's coming strong. He's more hungry, he wants his belts back. He's preparing hard, but so am I.

"There's a lot of responsibilities. I'm going to try my best. I'm going to keep those belts and I'm going to have them back in Mexico.

"I'm going to win here in the same fashion that I won on June 1."

Joshua was floored four times and beaten in seven torrid rounds by Ruiz Jr on his US debut in New York.

The surprise result ended Joshua's unbeaten record, his world heavyweight title reign and his hope to fight Deontay Wilder to crown an undisputed champion.

Ruiz Jr and Joshua will reconvene in Saudi Arabia on December 7

Joshua and Ruiz Jr's next meeting in Saudi Arabia will be in the days prior to their rematch

He previously said on AJ: The Untold Truth that he lost due to a "lucky punch - a punch sent by the Gods".

Joshua also said "he ain't that skillful" about the Mexican-American who beat him.

At Wednesday's press conference in Saudi Arabia, Joshua added: "I was up against a good challenger. Andy is champion now.

"That will last until December 7 when he puts his titles in the air. Two warriors to go war and the best man will walk out victorious.

"Being a champion is more than the belts. It's about a championship mindset. The belts will go up in the air and we will fight for them again."

Joshua and Ruiz Jr held a press conference in Diriyah on the outskirts of Riyadh

Ruiz Jr's trainer Manny Robles said: "It's time to turn the page. Dreams do come true, but now it's a reality.

"It's time to go to work. I can promise the fans that Andy will be ready. He'll be ready for the challenge.

"There will be changes. Obviously we will be more time to prepare this time around.

"You will expect a better Andy Ruiz. Faster, leaner, stronger."

