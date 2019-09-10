Otto Wallin ready to beat Tyson Fury and shock the world, says promoter Dmitriy Salita

Tyson Fury faces Otto Wallin at The T-Mobile Arena this weekend

Otto Wallin is "coming to shock the world" with a stunning victory over Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, says promoter Dmitriy Salita.

The Swedish heavyweight will attempt to ruin Fury's title ambitions in the early hours of Sunday morning at The T-Mobile Arena, with Britain's former world champion working towards a rematch with WBC holder Deontay Wilder early next year.

Wallin relocated his career to New York in pursuit of a big-name fight and Salita says the unbeaten southpaw has a steely determination to deliver a massive shock this weekend.

Wallin is mentally and physically primed for Fury fight, says Salita

"Otto had a great camp and could not be in a better mental or physical condition," Salita told Sky Sports.

"He is coming to shock the world - and he is in the mental state to do it."

Fury posed comically with Tom Schwarz and traded witty remarks ahead of his second round stoppage win in June, but Wallin has warned that he is not in the mood for any light-hearted antics.

Fury can stay on course for a second world title fight against Deontay Wilder

"He can do whatever he wants in terms of taking me seriously or not," Wallin said to Sky Sports.

"I'll be focusing on what I need to do to be 100 per cent ready for fight night, and I will be."