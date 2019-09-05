Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II: Andy Ruiz Jr has not lost his edge and hunger ahead of rematch, says Shannon Briggs

Will Andy Ruiz Jr successfully defend his belts on December 7?

Shannon Briggs does not believe Andy Ruiz Jr has slacked off since becoming world champion, revealing that the Mexican remains hungrier than ever.

Ruiz Jr returned to New York, the scene of his colossal heavyweight upset against Anthony Joshua, on Thursday, as the pair continued their whirlwind media tour for the December 7 rematch in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

There's plenty of respect between the two heavyweights

Briggs was handed an unexpected starring role at the presser, 'AJ' reverberating his "let's go champ' catchphrase around the room, and the popular Brooklyn powerhouse revealed his excitement for the much-anticipated second fight.

"Most guys fall off, but he [Ruiz Jr] still looks hungry," Briggs told Sky Sports.

"With most fighters, you win that title and you party, celebrate, you lose that edge. I saw Ruiz a few weeks ago and he looked like a solid brick-house, I couldn't believe how good he looked, he really looked strong, I'm impressed.

"It'll be a great fight. Is Joshua as good as we think he is or is Ruiz really that good? We'll find out."

With regards to the first fight at Madison Square Garden on June 1, 'The Cannon' admits he was stunned by the outcome.

"I was surprised but we all know on the boxing inside how great a fighter Ruiz Jr is," he said.

"I have history with him, I've known him for quite a few years and have tried to motivate and encourage him like I do everybody.

"I'm happy he got a shot and that he took advantage of it.

"I believe that maybe AJ wasn't at his best, maybe because it wasn't the original opponent, he had a lot of anger towards (Jarrell) Miller, the edge was off, maybe he started slacking in training."