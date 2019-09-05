Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II: Andy Ruiz Jr remains focused with same hunger despite champion status

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr came face to face once again in New York

Andy Ruiz Jr remains determined to silence his doubters and has kept his challenger mentality for December's rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The Mexican shocked Joshua to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles in June and their second fight will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The two heavyweights are currently on a three-city media tour and, after stage two in New York, Ruiz Jr revealed how his preparations are going.

"So many doubters in my life - telling me I won't do anything because of my appearance."



"It's the same from the last press conference, he's focused and I'm focused," 'The Destroyer' exclusively told Sky Sports.

"People are saying that I'm not focused because I bought a little bit of jewellery, the material stuff that I always wanted.

"I'm still hungry, I still want to prove people wrong, everyone's saying it was a lucky shot that beat him, AJ's saying it was a shot from the gods.

"We'll be in there with the same mentality, a lot of people are still doubting me. Only Joshua and my opponents know what I am like inside the ring.

"It's all eyes on me right now. He wants his belts back, he's going to have to fight hard, it won't be an easy fight for either of us. I see it in his eyes, it's giving me more motivation and confidence. December 7, the belts are in the air and the best man wins."