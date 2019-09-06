Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II: The Gloves Are Off filmed as heavyweight rivals go head to head at Sky Sports

Anthony Joshua traded words with Andy Ruiz Jr in the Sky Sports studio

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr produced an emotionally driven edition of 'The Gloves Are Off' ahead of their world heavyweight title rematch.

A three-city media tour had taken them from Diriyah in Saudi Arabia to New York to London and concluded with the filming of one of Sky Sports Boxing's flagship shows.

You can watch the show - and feel the tension - in the build-up to the December 7 fight for the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

3:44 Anthony Joshua will use 'The Gloves Are Off' to fuel preparations for Andy Ruiz Jr Anthony Joshua will use 'The Gloves Are Off' to fuel preparations for Andy Ruiz Jr

Joshua and Ruiz Jr had their first real opportunity to go head to head in the studio as the challenger's late call-up for the first fight in June meant 'The Gloves Are Off' had not previously been filmed.

Now after spending three days in each other's company during their media tour, Joshua and Ruiz Jr sat opposite each other in the spotlight to look back on an unforgettable night at Madison Square Garden, and set the scene for a crucial second clash.